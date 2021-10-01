KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $20.91 price objective (down from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.68.

NYSE KREF opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.72. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 619.94 and a quick ratio of 619.94.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 51.55%. On average, research analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 88.21%.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, Director Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $224,878.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 262,324 shares in the company, valued at $5,679,314.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JRM Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 433,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 72.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 60,158 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,102,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 18.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageGuard Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 13.9% during the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 31,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

