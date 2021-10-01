Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Research Coverage Started at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $300.00 target price on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on COIN. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $434.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $354.63.
Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $227.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $249.83. Coinbase Global has a one year low of $208.00 and a one year high of $429.54.
In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total value of $507,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 41,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total value of $9,876,263.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 897,530 shares of company stock worth $232,792,154.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $1,422,891,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $1,301,556,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $859,736,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at $830,242,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.26% of the company’s stock.
Coinbase Global Company Profile
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
