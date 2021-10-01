Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Research Coverage Started at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $300.00 target price on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on COIN. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $434.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $354.63.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $227.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $249.83. Coinbase Global has a one year low of $208.00 and a one year high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1040.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total value of $507,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 41,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total value of $9,876,263.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 897,530 shares of company stock worth $232,792,154.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $1,422,891,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $1,301,556,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $859,736,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at $830,242,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.