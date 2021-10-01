MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MetroCity Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Metro City Bank. It offers savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking and e-statements. The company operates primarily in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia. MetroCity Bankshares Inc. is based in ATLANTA, Ga. “

Get MetroCity Bankshares alerts:

MetroCity Bankshares stock opened at $20.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. MetroCity Bankshares has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $22.33. The company has a market capitalization of $534.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.99.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 39.36%. The company had revenue of $33.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that MetroCity Bankshares will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. MetroCity Bankshares’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 2.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.56% of the company’s stock.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial bank services. The firm offers customary banking services as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, single family residential loans, and money transfers services.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MetroCity Bankshares (MCBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MetroCity Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetroCity Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.