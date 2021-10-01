Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Shares Gap Down to $15.92

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.92, but opened at $14.99. Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $14.70, with a volume of 537 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on ABOS shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acumen Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Acumen Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.03.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($7.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($7.74). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Paul B. Manning purchased 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Stalfort III acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABOS)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.