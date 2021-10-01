Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Shares Gap Down to $55.25

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.25, but opened at $53.59. Extraction Oil & Gas shares last traded at $53.59, with a volume of 30 shares.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Extraction Oil & Gas from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.39.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $223.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 1.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,851,233 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $156,561,000 after purchasing an additional 37,877 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 71.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,637,566 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,919,000 after purchasing an additional 684,800 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $41,986,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $40,036,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 997.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 920,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,567,000 after purchasing an additional 837,031 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile (NASDAQ:XOG)

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

