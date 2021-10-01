Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Short Interest Up 700.0% in September

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of AGRPY stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. Absa Group has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $1.0724 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th.

Absa Group Ltd. engages in the provision of diversified financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Business Bank (RBB); Corporate and Investment Bank (CIB); Head Office, Treasury and Other Operations. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

