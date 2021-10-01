Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Shares Gap Up to $125.43

Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $125.43, but opened at $129.06. Curtiss-Wright shares last traded at $128.32, with a volume of 214 shares traded.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.61.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.85 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. Analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.48%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.4% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 62,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth $2,171,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 73.5% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 14,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 21.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth $2,635,000. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW)

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

