American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Short Interest Down 83.2% in September

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 83.2% from the August 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS AMLM opened at $0.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32. American Lithium Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $1.75.

American Lithium Minerals Company Profile

American Lithium Minerals, Inc operates as a mineral exploration company, which focuses on the development, acquisition, and exploration of mining properties in the United States. It develops lithium and boron resources. The company was founded on March 10, 2005 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

