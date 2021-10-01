American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Short Interest Down 83.2% in September

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 83.2% from the August 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS AMLM opened at $0.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32. American Lithium Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $1.75.
American Lithium Minerals Company Profile
