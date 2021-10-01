ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Short Interest Update

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 855.6% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACSAY. Cheuvreux raised ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Kepler Capital Markets raised ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios alerts:

Shares of ACSAY opened at $5.37 on Friday. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $6.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.85.

ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA provides construction and engineering services and specializes in civil work projects. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Industrial Services, Services, and Corporate Unit. The Construction segment caters civil works, residential, and non-residential buildings.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.