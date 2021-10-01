Contrasting IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) and Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC)

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) and Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

This table compares IAMGOLD and Hycroft Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAMGOLD 5.34% 2.90% 1.78% Hycroft Mining -78.58% -4,209.38% -35.32%

IAMGOLD has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hycroft Mining has a beta of -0.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.3% of IAMGOLD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IAMGOLD and Hycroft Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAMGOLD $1.24 billion 0.87 $42.60 million $0.19 11.89 Hycroft Mining $47.04 million 1.90 -$132.67 million ($3.81) -0.39

IAMGOLD has higher revenue and earnings than Hycroft Mining. Hycroft Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IAMGOLD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for IAMGOLD and Hycroft Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IAMGOLD 0 6 2 0 2.25 Hycroft Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00

IAMGOLD currently has a consensus price target of $3.56, indicating a potential upside of 57.63%. Hycroft Mining has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 906.71%. Given Hycroft Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hycroft Mining is more favorable than IAMGOLD.

Summary

IAMGOLD beats Hycroft Mining on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal. The company was founded by William D. Pugliese, Mark I. Nathanson, and Larry E. Phillips on March 27, 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.