Critical Contrast: Internet Gold – Golden Lines (OTCMKTS:IGLDF) versus Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN)

Internet Gold – Golden Lines (OTCMKTS:IGLDF) and Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Internet Gold – Golden Lines and Lumen Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Internet Gold – Golden Lines N/A N/A N/A Lumen Technologies -4.65% 16.28% 3.25%

This table compares Internet Gold – Golden Lines and Lumen Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Internet Gold – Golden Lines $2.49 billion 0.00 -$191.00 million N/A N/A Lumen Technologies $20.71 billion 0.66 -$1.23 billion $1.67 7.42

Internet Gold – Golden Lines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lumen Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Internet Gold – Golden Lines has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lumen Technologies has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.5% of Lumen Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Internet Gold – Golden Lines shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Lumen Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Internet Gold – Golden Lines and Lumen Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Internet Gold – Golden Lines 0 0 0 0 N/A Lumen Technologies 1 1 0 0 1.50

Lumen Technologies has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.96%. Given Lumen Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lumen Technologies is more favorable than Internet Gold – Golden Lines.

Summary

Lumen Technologies beats Internet Gold – Golden Lines on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Company Profile

Internet Gold-Golden Lines Ltd. is a shell corporation. The company was founded by Shaul Elovitch and Eli Holtzman in April 1992 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer. The International and Global Accounts Management segment offers products to Europe Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The Enterprise segment includes products and services to large and regional domestic and global enterprises, as well as the public sector, which includes the U.S. Federal Government, state and local governments, and research and education institutions. The Small and Medium Business segment products and services to small and medium businesses directly and through indirect channel partners. The Wholesale segment covers a range of other communication providers across the wireline, wireless, cable, voice and data center sectors. The Consumer Segment caters to residential customers. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Monroe, LA.

