Critical Analysis: Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) and Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) and Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.6% of Medtronic shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Medtronic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of Positron shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Medtronic and Positron, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medtronic 0 5 16 1 2.82 Positron 0 0 0 0 N/A

Medtronic currently has a consensus target price of $144.24, suggesting a potential upside of 15.07%. Given Medtronic’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Medtronic is more favorable than Positron.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Medtronic and Positron’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medtronic $30.12 billion 5.59 $3.61 billion N/A N/A Positron N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Medtronic has higher revenue and earnings than Positron.

Volatility and Risk

Medtronic has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Positron has a beta of -1.04, suggesting that its share price is 204% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Medtronic and Positron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medtronic 12.29% 13.85% 7.49% Positron N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Medtronic beats Positron on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group. The Cardiac and Vascular Group segment consists of products for the diagnosis, treatment, and management of cardiac rhythm disorders and cardiovascular disease. The Minimally Invasive Technologies Group segment focuses on respiratory system, gastrointestinal tract, renal system, lungs, pelvic region, kidneys, and obesity diseases. The Restorative Therapies Group segment comprises of neurostimulation therapies and drug delivery systems for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as areas of the spine and brain, along with pelvic health and conditions of the ear, nose, and throat. The Diabetes Group segment offers insulin pumps, coninuous glucose monitoring systems, and insulin pump consumables. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Positron

Positron Corp. operates as a nuclear medicine healthcare company specializing in the field of cardiac positron emission tomography imaging. The firm operates through the following segments: Medical Equipment and Radiopharmaceuticals. It provides an economical, end-to-end solution for PET myocardial perfusion imaging through complementary product integration of PET imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals and radioisotopes. The company was founded by Roman Oliynyk on December 20, 1983 and is headquartered in Niagara Falls, NY.

