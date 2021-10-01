Short Interest in Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) Rises By 592.9%

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,300 shares, an increase of 592.9% from the August 31st total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ TNGX opened at $12.93 on Friday. Tango Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $18.84.

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

