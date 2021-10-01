Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.53% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EADSF opened at $134.56 on Wednesday. Airbus has a 52 week low of $71.00 and a 52 week high of $141.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.01 and its 200 day moving average is $128.06.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Airbus stock. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

