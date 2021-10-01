Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) to Hold

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of Nirogacestat and Mirdametinib which are in clinical stage. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is based in Stamford, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SpringWorks Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.60.

Shares of SWTX stock opened at $63.44 on Wednesday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $45.34 and a 12-month high of $96.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.11 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.51 and a 200-day moving average of $75.95.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.28). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 1,000,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $70,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 43,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $3,342,481.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,053,928 shares of company stock valued at $74,401,282. 30.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWTX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,269,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,969,000 after acquiring an additional 23,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

