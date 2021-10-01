Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) PT Lowered to $21.00

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. Dun & Bradstreet has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -84.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day moving average is $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $520.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Dun & Bradstreet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 109,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,567.26. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,618,825.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $55,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 169.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,561,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,762,000 after buying an additional 12,299,987 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 233.1% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 8,286,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,308,000 after buying an additional 5,798,662 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,172,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,601,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,232,000 after buying an additional 2,536,922 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,757,000 after buying an additional 2,466,465 shares during the period. 51.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

