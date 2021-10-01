Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Given Hold Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their hold rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Piper Sandler currently has a C$7.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ACB. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aurora Cannabis to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$9.44 to C$6.78 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, CIBC reissued an underperform rating and set a C$6.50 price objective (down from C$7.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.81.

Shares of ACB opened at C$8.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.74 billion and a PE ratio of -0.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.03. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of C$4.93 and a 12-month high of C$24.10.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

