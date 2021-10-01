$560.35 Million in Sales Expected for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) will report sales of $560.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $536.00 million and the highest is $584.70 million. The Children’s Place posted sales of $425.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Children’s Place.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.21. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 91.35% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.48) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLCE shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.70.

In other The Children’s Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of The Children’s Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $3,404,018.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in The Children’s Place by 2,445.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 290,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,215,000 after purchasing an additional 278,633 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,462,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in The Children’s Place by 249.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,869,000 after purchasing an additional 190,688 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in The Children’s Place by 526.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 189,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,663,000 after purchasing an additional 159,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,118,000.

Shares of The Children’s Place stock opened at $75.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.36 and a 200-day moving average of $85.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.26. The Children’s Place has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $107.33.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

