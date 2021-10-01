Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $207.45 Million

Brokerages expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to report $207.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $208.70 million and the lowest is $206.20 million. CIRCOR International posted sales of $186.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full year sales of $810.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $807.90 million to $813.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $871.15 million, with estimates ranging from $869.20 million to $873.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $190.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.55 million. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 12.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE:CIR opened at $33.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $668.55 million, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.90. CIRCOR International has a fifty-two week low of $26.54 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 63.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 104,233.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

