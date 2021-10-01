Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report sales of $1.12 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. Autodesk posted sales of $952.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full-year sales of $4.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Autodesk.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.11.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $285.17 on Friday. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $223.51 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.15. The stock has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,588,448.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total value of $696,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,134 shares of company stock valued at $9,917,059 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 45.3% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,619 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,122,000 after purchasing an additional 33,239 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 35.7% in the first quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 131,465 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,436,000 after purchasing an additional 34,570 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.5% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 974,799 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $284,544,000 after purchasing an additional 50,636 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 9.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,431 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Autodesk by 48.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 798,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $237,778,000 after buying an additional 259,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autodesk (ADSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.