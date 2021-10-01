Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies to address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cancer. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is based in SUZHOU, China. “
Gracell Biotechnologies stock opened at $13.87 on Monday. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $33.70. The company has a quick ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 16.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.67 million and a PE ratio of -6.60.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.96% of the company’s stock.
Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile
Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
Recommended Story: What is basic economics?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gracell Biotechnologies (GRCL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.