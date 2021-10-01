Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies to address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cancer. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is based in SUZHOU, China. “

Gracell Biotechnologies stock opened at $13.87 on Monday. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $33.70. The company has a quick ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 16.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.67 million and a PE ratio of -6.60.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts expect that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

