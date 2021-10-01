Infinera’s (INFN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on INFN. MKM Partners lowered Infinera from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.71.

INFN stock opened at $8.32 on Monday. Infinera has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $11.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average is $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $338.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Infinera news, Director Christine Bucklin sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $229,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,104.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,144.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,447 shares of company stock worth $258,855 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFN. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 111.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,372,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360,417 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,460,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 2,056.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,526,952 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,152 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 419.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,515,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

