Zacks Investment Research Lowers FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FB Financial Corp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank. The company provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients. It operates primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama and North Georgia. The company also provides national mortgage business. FB Financial Corp is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist cut their price objective on FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. DA Davidson upgraded FB Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.50 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded FB Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded FB Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FB Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.50.

NYSE:FBK opened at $42.88 on Monday. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $49.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.54 and a 200-day moving average of $41.07.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $135.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.88 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 20.50%. Equities analysts expect that FB Financial will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 11.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in FB Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in FB Financial by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 20,725 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in FB Financial by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 57,931 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in FB Financial by 801.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 534,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,957,000 after acquiring an additional 475,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in FB Financial by 105,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

