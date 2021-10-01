Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

NTOIY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Neste Oyj to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of Neste Oyj stock opened at $28.30 on Monday. Neste Oyj has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $39.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.63.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.7983 per share. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

