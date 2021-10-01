Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.
NTOIY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Neste Oyj to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.00.
Shares of Neste Oyj stock opened at $28.30 on Monday. Neste Oyj has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $39.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.63.
Neste Oyj Company Profile
Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.
See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.