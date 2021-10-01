Financial Review: Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) & Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK)

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) and Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Cushman & Wakefield has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Video River Networks has a beta of -0.97, indicating that its stock price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500.

74.7% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cushman & Wakefield and Video River Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cushman & Wakefield 1 2 4 0 2.43 Video River Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cushman & Wakefield currently has a consensus target price of $19.79, suggesting a potential upside of 6.35%. Given Cushman & Wakefield’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cushman & Wakefield is more favorable than Video River Networks.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cushman & Wakefield and Video River Networks’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cushman & Wakefield $7.84 billion 0.53 -$220.50 million ($1.00) -18.61 Video River Networks $1.63 million 15.01 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A

Video River Networks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cushman & Wakefield.

Profitability

This table compares Cushman & Wakefield and Video River Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cushman & Wakefield -0.35% -2.64% -0.40% Video River Networks 19.13% 269.53% 60.38%

Summary

Cushman & Wakefield beats Video River Networks on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America. The EMEA segment includes operations in the UK, France, Netherlands and other markets in Europe and the Middle East. The APAC segment comprises of operations in Australia, Singapore, China and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company was founded in 1917 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Video River Networks Company Profile

Video River Networks, Inc. is a technology holding, which engages in the management of portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics assets and businesses. Its assets include operations that design, develop, manufacture, and sell electric vehicles and design, manufacture, install and sell power controls, battery technology, wireless technology, and residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices mostly engineered through artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic technologies. The company was founded on April 26, 1983 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

