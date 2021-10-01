Critical Comparison: Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) vs. General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) and General Motors (NYSE:GM) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Ideanomics alerts:

15.2% of Ideanomics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of General Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of Ideanomics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of General Motors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ideanomics and General Motors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics $26.76 million 35.26 -$98.22 million ($0.43) -4.58 General Motors $122.49 billion 0.62 $6.43 billion $4.90 10.76

General Motors has higher revenue and earnings than Ideanomics. Ideanomics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than General Motors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ideanomics and General Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics -79.71% -19.57% -15.12% General Motors 9.13% 25.11% 5.52%

Risk and Volatility

Ideanomics has a beta of -0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Motors has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ideanomics and General Motors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideanomics 0 0 1 0 3.00 General Motors 1 1 18 0 2.85

Ideanomics presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 255.33%. General Motors has a consensus price target of $69.35, suggesting a potential upside of 31.57%. Given Ideanomics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ideanomics is more favorable than General Motors.

Summary

General Motors beats Ideanomics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc. is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions. Ideanomics Capital includes DBOT ATS and Intelligenta, which provide financial services solutions powered by AI and blockchain. The company was founded by Shane B. McMahon on October 19, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc. The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial. The company sells vehicles under the Chevrolet, Cadillac, Baojun, Buick, GMC, Holden, Jiefang, Wuling, Maven, and OnStar brands. General Motors was founded by William C. Durant on September 16, 1908 and is headquartered in Detroit, MI.

Receive News & Ratings for Ideanomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideanomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.