SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage on 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM)

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for 1Life Healthcare’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded 1Life Healthcare from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1Life Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 1Life Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

ONEM stock opened at $20.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.86. 1Life Healthcare has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $59.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.48.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.63 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.62% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. 1Life Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $73,589.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 8,334 shares of company stock worth $207,267 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEM. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 6.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 85.3% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 369,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,229,000 after purchasing an additional 170,241 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 31.7% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 14,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 5.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

