Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Stock Rating Upgraded by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have $122.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNYNF opened at $92.48 on Monday. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $88.75 and a 12-month high of $112.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.56.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

