Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Stock Rating Upgraded by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have $122.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SNYNF opened at $92.48 on Monday. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $88.75 and a 12-month high of $112.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.56.
Sanofi Company Profile
