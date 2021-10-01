PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Given New $158.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $161.08.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $150.41 on Monday. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $159.63. The company has a market capitalization of $207.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $44,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

