Rubis (OTCMKTS:RBSFY) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to Neutral

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Rubis (OTCMKTS:RBSFY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Rubis stock opened at $7.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.97. Rubis has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45.
Rubis Company Profile
