Rubis (OTCMKTS:RBSFY) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to Neutral

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Rubis (OTCMKTS:RBSFY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Rubis stock opened at $7.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.97. Rubis has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45.

Rubis Company Profile

Rubis SCA engages in downstream oil and chemical processing. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Stockage, Support and Services. The Distribution segment engages in trading and distribution of fuels, lubricants, liquefied gases and bitumens. The Stockage segment engages in storage of bulk liquid products for commercial and industrial customers.

