Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) Short Interest Down 61.8% in September

Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 61.8% from the August 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHOOF opened at $0.04 on Friday. Choom has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07.

Choom Company Profile

Choom Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of cannabis. The company was founded By Craig D. Schneider on September 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

