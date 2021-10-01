Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) Short Interest Down 61.8% in September

Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 61.8% from the August 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CHOOF opened at $0.04 on Friday. Choom has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07.
Choom Company Profile
