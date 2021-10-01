Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. (NYSE:SNII) Short Interest Update

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. (NYSE:SNII) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 62.4% from the August 31st total of 17,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. (NYSE:SNII) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.98% of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 31.71% of the company’s stock.

SNII opened at $9.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72. Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $10.39.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. provides services related to merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

