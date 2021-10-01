$245.33 Million in Sales Expected for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will report $245.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $251.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $236.40 million. LivaNova reported sales of $240.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $264.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.73 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 37.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $79.19 on Friday. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $45.16 and a 52 week high of $90.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $86,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,905.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1,066.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

