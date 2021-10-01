Short Interest in Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Decreases By 63.3%

Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,300 shares, a decline of 63.3% from the August 31st total of 659,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,082,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
LTSRF stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16. Lotus Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28.
About Lotus Resources
