VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT (NYSE:VER) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VEREIT, Inc. is a real estate operating company. The Company owns and manages a diversified portfolio of retail, restaurant, office and industrial real estate assets. VEREIT, Inc., formerly known as American Realty Capital Properties Inc., is based in Phoenix, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial lowered shares of VEREIT from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.29.

Shares of NYSE VER opened at $45.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. VEREIT has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $50.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.18.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VEREIT will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 36,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

