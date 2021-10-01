Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Issued By Truist Securiti

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Penn Virginia in a report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.28. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.43. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 111.38%. The company had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.20 million.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PVAC. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn Virginia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Penn Virginia from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Penn Virginia from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penn Virginia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PVAC opened at $26.67 on Thursday. Penn Virginia has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $27.09. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.55.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Penn Virginia by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. 30.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

