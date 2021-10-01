Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.28% from the stock’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Tuya Inc. pioneered a purpose-built IoT cloud platform which delivers a full suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Servic and Software-as-a-Service to businesses and developers. Tuya Inc. is based in HANGZHOU, China. “
Shares of TUYA stock opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.56. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tuya has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $27.65.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Tuya by 2,397.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 290,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after buying an additional 278,573 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Tuya by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,853,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,921,000 after buying an additional 33,300 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tuya during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,135,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuya during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,801,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tuya during the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.75% of the company’s stock.
Tuya Company Profile
Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
