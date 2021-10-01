Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.28% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Tuya Inc. pioneered a purpose-built IoT cloud platform which delivers a full suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Servic and Software-as-a-Service to businesses and developers. Tuya Inc. is based in HANGZHOU, China. “

Shares of TUYA stock opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.56. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tuya has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $27.65.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $84.66 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tuya will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Tuya by 2,397.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 290,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after buying an additional 278,573 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Tuya by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,853,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,921,000 after buying an additional 33,300 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tuya during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,135,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuya during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,801,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tuya during the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Company Profile

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

