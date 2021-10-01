Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.87% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Travel Leisure Co. provide membership and leisure services. The company offer vacation experiences and travel inspiration to owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations and Panorama. Travel Leisure Co., formerly known as Wyndham Destinations Inc., is based in Orlando, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TNL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $54.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.34. Travel + Leisure has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.04 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $52,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $33,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 357,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,240,000 after purchasing an additional 68,408 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 215,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,788,000 after purchasing an additional 140,103 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,014,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,020,000 after purchasing an additional 280,153 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

