Canaccord Genuity Trims H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Target Price to C$3.00

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of H2O Innovation in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

HEOFF stock opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $160.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.33. H2O Innovation has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $2.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96.

H2O Innovation, Inc engages in the design and provision of water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through the following segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products and Operation and Maintenance Services. The Water Technologies and Services segment includes water and wastewater projects and services.

