Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $67.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Travel Leisure Co. provide membership and leisure services. The company offer vacation experiences and travel inspiration to owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations and Panorama. Travel Leisure Co., formerly known as Wyndham Destinations Inc., is based in Orlando, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Travel + Leisure from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $54.53 on Wednesday. Travel + Leisure has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $68.26. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.34.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.04 million. Research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $33,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,623,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,648,000 after purchasing an additional 361,796 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at $510,417,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,014,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,020,000 after purchasing an additional 280,153 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at $204,741,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

