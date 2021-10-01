Ferguson’s (FERG) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferguson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Get Ferguson alerts:

FERG stock opened at $139.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.19. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Ferguson has a 12 month low of $116.70 and a 12 month high of $148.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Trian Fund Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter worth about $1,580,052,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $797,692,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $740,111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $591,674,000. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,394,000. 33.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.