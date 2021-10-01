Heineken’s (HEINY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HEINY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup restated a “positive” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Heineken from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heineken has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Get Heineken alerts:

OTCMKTS:HEINY opened at $52.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a PE ratio of 44.92, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85. Heineken has a 52-week low of $44.17 and a 52-week high of $61.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.94.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.