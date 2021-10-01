MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for MEDNAX’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist lifted their price target on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on MEDNAX in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MEDNAX has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.70.
MD opened at $28.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18. MEDNAX has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $35.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
In other MEDNAX news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $284,647.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $3,333,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,946,000 after purchasing an additional 99,003 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 2.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,629,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,505,000 after purchasing an additional 42,789 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 22.8% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in MEDNAX by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new position in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000.
About MEDNAX
MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.
See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?
Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.