MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for MEDNAX’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist lifted their price target on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on MEDNAX in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MEDNAX has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.70.

MD opened at $28.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18. MEDNAX has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $35.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.12 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MEDNAX will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MEDNAX news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $284,647.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $3,333,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,946,000 after purchasing an additional 99,003 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 2.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,629,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,505,000 after purchasing an additional 42,789 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 22.8% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in MEDNAX by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new position in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

