Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company which focused on developing oncology and hematology therapeutics. The company’s platform consists of ADAPTIR(TM). Its product pipeline includes WinRho (R) SDF, HepaGam B (R), VARIZIG(R) and IXINITY (R) which are in pre-clinical stage. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $15.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average of $22.79. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $60.00.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 276.54% and a negative net margin of 309.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APVO. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $4,217,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $33,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 170.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $348,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.54% of the company’s stock.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.