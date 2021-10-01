Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Downgraded by Citigroup to Sell

Citigroup downgraded shares of Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CLLNY has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a report on Friday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of Cellnex Telecom stock opened at $31.06 on Monday. Cellnex Telecom has a twelve month low of $23.84 and a twelve month high of $37.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.27.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

