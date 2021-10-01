Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Upgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

FEEXF has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ferrexpo from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrexpo currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS FEEXF opened at $4.12 on Monday. Ferrexpo has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $7.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.67.

Ferrexpo Plc engages in mining, processing, and selling of iron ore pellets to the steel industry. It holds interests in the Poltava Mining, Yeristovo Mining, and Belanovo Mining. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

