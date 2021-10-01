Barclays Lowers NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $185.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $194.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIKE from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KGI Securities initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $174.13.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $145.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.85. NIKE has a 12 month low of $118.80 and a 12 month high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total value of $22,422,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,671 shares of company stock worth $33,652,487 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of NIKE by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,531,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $203,618,000 after purchasing an additional 287,639 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 24,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel increased its position in shares of NIKE by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1,189.2% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 20,240 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 18,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

