Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Sets New 1-Year High at $106.00

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $106.00 and last traded at $105.21, with a volume of 203 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.29.
DELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.47.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.62. The company has a market capitalization of $79.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.
In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $19,312,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $26,893,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 756,005 shares of company stock worth $73,963,689 over the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dell Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:DELL)
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
