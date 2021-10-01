Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Sets New 1-Year High at $106.00

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $106.00 and last traded at $105.21, with a volume of 203 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.29.

DELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.47.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.62. The company has a market capitalization of $79.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $19,312,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $26,893,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 756,005 shares of company stock worth $73,963,689 over the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:DELL)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

