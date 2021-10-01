FY2021 EPS Estimates for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Raised by Analyst

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.05. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on WFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.38.

NYSE:WFC opened at $46.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $190.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $51.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,427,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,353,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,589,000 after buying an additional 10,724 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 260,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 24,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 72,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

