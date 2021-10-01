GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

CIBC reiterated their buy rating on shares of GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$48.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday.

GFL Environmental stock opened at C$47.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.47. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of C$25.38 and a twelve month high of C$48.34.

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States.

